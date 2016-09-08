: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Raghuveera Reddy said the Congress granted Special Category Status (SCS) to the State on February 20, 2014 itself. The Telugu Desam and Bharatiya Janata Party were trying to deceive the people all over again.

In a press release late on Wednesday evening, Mr. Raghuveera Reddy said that a decision was taken by the Union Cabinet to grant SCS to Andhra Pradesh on March 1, 2014. The very next day instructions were sent to the Planning Commission to implement the Cabinet decision.

Now the TDP and BJP leaders were trying to deceive the people with “special packages.”

The two years delay in getting the special assistance to the State was a clear indication of the “gross incompetence” of the Telugu Desam. The claim that the special assistance would be on par with the SCS was totally false, Mr Raghuveera Reddy said.

If Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu compromises on SCS he would go down in history for failing, the Congress leader said.

Disappointing, say

Left parties

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna said that the announcement by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was very disappointing. September 7 was a black day in the history of the State.

The people should put sense into the Central Government by launching agitations, he said.

CPI(M) State general secretary P. Madhu said that after a day of drama, the Central government clearly said that it was not going to give anything extra to the State.

“At least now the Chief Minister should disassociate himself with the BJP and launch an agitation in association with the opposition parties,” Mr. Madhu said.

He said that neither Special Category Status nor special package was given to the State.

After raising the expectations, hopes had been dashed.

The people of Andhra Pradesh were more disappointed than when bifurcation was announced, he said.