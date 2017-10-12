TCR comes to the city

more-in

Minister for Tourism Bhuma Akhila Priya on Wednesday inaugurated The Chocolate Room (TCR) restaurant and cafe at Bharathi Nagar.

The same cafe which had been operating for a couple of years is now a direct business of The Chocolate Room chain of cafes spread across 63 cities in eight countries. Earlier the cafe was run by a franchise holder and the now renovated and relaunched cafe is the first one in Vijayawada.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Akhila Priya congratulated the representatives of TCR for entering Vijayawada which has become fastest growing city post bifurcation. The city has business potential and people are now willing to spend, she said. TCR co-founder and CMD L. Chaitanya said, "This is the 245th cafe of The Chocolate Room brand and two more including one at a city mall are going to come up in the city soon." The cafe offers a variety of items and serves foodies of all age groups. Local MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, corporator D. Aparna and others were present.