Minister for Water Resources D. Umamaheswara Rao, along with city Mayor Koneru Sridhar, flagged off the ‘Design Rally’ by the Institute of Indian Interior Designers which is on a mission of ‘taking design to the masses’ here on Thursday.

The rally started with an awareness meeting attended by students of the SDM Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala on their college campus. Addressing the students, the Minister stressed the need for exploring opportunities in courses other than the mainstream.

“Along with engineering and medicine, students should also check out courses relating to designing, architecture and others for better career opportunities,” Mr. Rao said.

Mr. Sridhar said that in the wake of capital development, students in the region would have a lot of opportunities in architecture and designing.

The rally reached the city on Wednesday after covering 29 cities in the country starting from February.

After going around various areas of the city, the rally will head to Chennai, according to the organisers. East MLA Gadde. Rammohanrao, IIID representatives Swathi Gogineni, Jai Desai , representatives of Harita Priya, and students were present.