The police have appealed to the devotees and the public to take precautions to prevent accidents during Ganesh Nimajjanam.

Director General of Police (Law and Order) R.P. Thakur said due to increase in water levels in rivers and canals, organisers should take measures to prevent incidents of drowning. “It was sad that a few incidents of drowning were reported from different places in the State. We request the village sarpanches, Ganesh utsavam organisers and the community elders to deploy volunteers at the Nimajjanam points to avoid accidents,” Mr. Thakur said in a press release.