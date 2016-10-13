Recognising the credibility of the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in constructing Amaravati as a world class city, the Government of Switzerland (GoS) has agreed to provide technical assistance for the implementation of Building Energy Efficiency Project (BEEP), a bilateral one between the Indian and Swiss governments, aimed at reducing energy consumption in new buildings in India.

A communication to this effect was received by the Government of India (GoI) from the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) of the GoS.

The objective of BEEP, according to a press release by State Energy Conservation Mission CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy, is to reduce energy consumption in new commercial building complexes/malls and to disseminate the best practices for construction of low energy residential and public buildings, which ultimately pave the way for enhancing global standards in constructions, apart from cutting down on the electricity bills. The GoI has suggested to Principal Secretary (Energy and Infrastructure, and Investments) Ajay Jain to depute an official delegation to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency of the GoI for discussing the proposed BEEP implementation plan.

After consultations with the GoI on energy efficiency activities in Amaravati, a report will be submitted to the Chief Minister on taking the project forward.

The BEEP will promote sustainable architecture by utilising Swiss expertise in designing energy-efficient buildings.