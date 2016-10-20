‘Given the potential, State govt. can work wonders in the upcoming capital’

: Daniel Ziegerer, Director of Cooperation of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC, Embassy of Switzerland), said Andhra Pradesh has tremendous potential for energy-efficient buildings, particularly in Amaravati, and promised to extend the full bouquet of services under the Indo-Swiss Building Energy Efficiency Project (BEEP).

“A.P. can look forward to having the world’s largest stock of energy-efficient public buildings at one place (in Amaravati). Being the initial stages of it, the Government of A.P. can achieve wonders there,” he stated.

Addressing a meeting on Energy Efficient and Thermally Comfortable Public Buildings organised by the Union Ministry of Power and State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM) here on Wednesday, Mr. Ziegerer said the SDC has so far supported the Governments of Karnataka and Rajasthan in the designing of energy-efficient public buildings and has forged a similar understanding with the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

“We will be releasing the design guidelines for energy-efficient multi-storey residential buildings in composite and hot and humid climates soon. These buildings will help in reducing the energy consumption by up to 30 per cent”, he announced.

The guidelines were being framed on the basis of simulated studies after a thorough study of the types of building materials that suit the local conditions, Mr. Ziegerer added.

Principal Secretary (Energy and Infrastructure and Investment) Ajay Jain said the government laid due emphasis on energy-efficient buildings to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions and the guidelines to be issued by SDC would be incorporated in the Energy Conservation Building Code, 2007, that was evolved by the Government of India.

AP-Capital Region Development Authority Commissioner Ch. Sridhar said the government’s target was to have carbon-neutral or carbon-positive buildings in Amaravati, for which the technological support of SDC would be utilised.