“This is needed to achieve the purpose of the much-hyped concept of incubation centres”

Andhra Pradesh Government Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker has stressed the need for a proper ecosystem wherein the economic value of the innovations taking place in the State is realised.

He said the establishment of startup villages at Kakinada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam was a welcome development but expressed displeasure that only a few of the firms were commercially successful.

It was due to the lack of integration of the efforts of departments concerned, and accelerators who give expert guidance and also offer capital in exchange for a small share in the ownership of the venture.

“We are rapidly progressing from a technology-driven society to one that is lapping up innovations as and when they emerge from laboratories. Unless they are supported financially, we are not going to achieve the purpose of the much-hyped concept of incubation centres,” he observed.

Addressing a workshop on ‘Creating the Roadmap for Innovation and Incubation Centres in Educational Institutions in Andhra Pradesh’ organised by the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department of the A.P. Government here on Wednesday, Mr. Tucker said the future of manufacturing and services lay in the phenomenal work being done by startups.

“A whole new world of ideas is being generated in incubation centres but they are beset by the impediments to flow of funds. We have to, therefore, teach the innovators the required business sense that enables them to raise funds. Only then will their startups become viable,” Mr. Tucker said.

“Mindmap the youth”

Mr. Tucker further said mind-mapping was fast catching up as a tool that unlocked the potential of the brain. Universities and colleges in the State should recognise and nurture the talent of youth by mapping their minds to get innovations going on their campuses itself with due support from the government departments concerned.

“If A.P is to become a developed economy, we have to grow at the rate of 12 per cent for the next 13 years. Innovations play a crucial role in this endeavour”, Mr. Tucker asserted.

Secretary (ITE&C Department and CMO) P.S. Pradyumna said the government was ready to extend financial support for establishing incubation centres in 3,000 to 10,000 sq.ft. of space in universities and colleges and that only four to five per cent of the startups were surviving the competition mainly due to the problems in mobilising funds.

Principal Secretary (Education) Sumita Dawra said: “A negligible chunk of the CSR funds is provided to startups in the educational institutions. The situation has to change.”