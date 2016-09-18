Students of various schools in city rocked the dance competitions held by Rotary Vijayawada Midtown as part of Youth Festival 2016 under the Youngwings programme at Siddhartha Auditorium here on Saturday. Over 300 students took part in the contest The competitions were held in sub-juniors, juniors and seniors category.

Speaking on the occasion, Rotary Vijayawada Midtown Youth Services director Parthasaradhi said various competitions were being conducted for schoolchildren as part of the Youth Festival.