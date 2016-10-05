Students and staff of the Ramachandra College of Engineering taking out a rally extending support to the army personnel fighting against the terrorists at LoC on Tuesday.

The students of the Ramachandra College of Engineering on Tuesday took out a rally extending support to the military personnel fighting against the terror groups at the Line of Control (LoC).

They paid tributes to the 19 jawans who were killed in Uri attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. The students offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the personnel injured in the attack. Addressing the students, college principal Dr. Sanjay expressed concern over the increasing terrorist attacks across the country. He praised the soldiers who carried out the surgical strike against the terror camps.

Students of Sri Chaitanya Junior Colleges organised a rally in the city earlier, protesting the Uri attack. The management and the staff of the P.B. Siddhartha College took out a candle rally condemning the attack on the army camp killing 19 soldiers and injuring 13 others.