Students taking part in Happy Sunday programme held on M.G.Road near IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Sunday. Photo: Ch.Vijaya Bhaskar

Members of NGOs, walkers, youth and sports associations and people from various walks of life take part

A large number of students from various city colleges rocked the Happy Sunday programme held on M.G. Road near the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium with dance and cultural performances.

The Happy Sunday programme, initiated by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation in collaboration with City Police, DEEP Trust and various NGOs, has been drawing crowds, a majority of them youngsters and school students. Members of NGOs, walkers, colony, youth and sports associations and people from various walks of life took part in the celebrations.

The dance performed by city college students hailing from North Eastern States enthralled the crowd. Students from Kerala performed rituals as part of Onam celebrations.

Apart from cultural activities, people also took part in games and sports events such as kabbadi, football, volley ball, skating, and skipping.

Also, participants promoted usage of eco-friendly Ganesh idols for Vinayaka Chavithi by displaying one such idol and performing puja.

Minister D. Umamaheswara Rao, MLA G. Rammohan Rao, police and municipal officials and others took part in the programme.