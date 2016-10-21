Six students of various municipal schools won prizes in Hindi essay writing and light music competitions organised by Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) here on Thursday.

Students of different schools, being run by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, participated in the competitions. Senior Hindi Translator G. Sangeetha of the authority said as part of promotion of Rajya Basha, MPEDA conducted the competitions under the aegis of Town Official Language Implementation Committee.

“For the year 2015-16, the organisation stood in third place and received Rajya Basha Keerthi Award from the Ministry of Home. MPEDA secretary B. Sree Kumar received the award from the President of India recently,” said Dr. Kandan, who is also the Official Language Implementation Committee Chairman.

Winners

Sri Karnati Rama Mohana Rao (SKRMR) Municipal Corporation School headmaster M. Nancharaiah said, Mounika, G. Hari Babu and Shaik Apsana bagged first, second and third prizes in light music competition.

J. Krishna Sai Sreeja, K. Pavan Kumar and Vijaya Durga won prizes in essay writing competitions, said school Hindi teacher P. Sunitha. Mohammad Khaleel and Vaishnavi were the judges.