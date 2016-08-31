Fourteen-year-old T. Yeswanth, an eighth standard student in a private school at Vissannapet in Krishna district, allegedly fell from the hostel building. He suffered serious injuries and was hospitalised.

Yeswanth, a native of R.R. Peta in Eluru, is staying in Vikas Techno School-run hostel in Vissannapet. On Tuesday morning, he was found on the ground floor of the hostel building with multiple injuries. The school management shifted the student to a local hospital which referred him to Vijayawada for better treatment, said Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) V. Srinivas.

“About 130 students are staying in the second floor of the hostel building. Yeswanth was found with severe head injuries and is on ventilator. Police are trying to find out how the boy fell from the building,” the DSP said.

Meanwhile, Yeswanth’s parents lodged a complaint with the police suspecting foul play and urged the police to investigate the matter.