The patrolling police chased bike thieves and recovered a stolen two-wheeler in just 20 minutes in the city on Monday night. They arrested two persons in this connection.

Sanjeev Kumar, a motor mechanic, parked the vehicle in front of his house. A neighbour of Sanjeev Kumar observed three youth taking away the bike and alerted the mechanic, who called up ‘Dial 100’ and alerted them.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Koteswara Rao and Circle Inspector Kasi Viswanath, alerted the Blue Colts and patrolling police, and they caught two persons along with the bike at Tarapet Railway Station. One accused escaped from the scene, said the police. City Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang complimented the Control Room, night duty patrolling officers and the Blue Colts police for arrested the accused.