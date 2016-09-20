Trying to get legal sanctity for the package, says Sujana

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Y.S. Chowdary said the financial package announced for Andhra Pradesh was devised in such a manner that the State would get more than its rightful share of assistance from the Centre.

The proposed railway zone and delimitation of constituencies are being worked out. Any other unresolved issues between A.P. and Telangana would be sorted out by the Union Home Minister as they were inter-state in nature, he stated.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, Mr. Chowdary said the financial package could actually exceed Rs.2.25 lakh crore and that the State was asked to avail loans from external agencies with the assurance that the repayments would be made by the Central government. It would stand as the guarantor for credit sourced from the World Bank and other multilateral agencies.

“Efforts are under way to get the package announced by the Finance Minister the requisite legal sanctity,” he claimed.

Mr. Chowdary said there was Special Category Status (SCS) when there was Planning Commission but after the formation of NITI Aayog, the concept of special status started to wane.

However, A.P need not be worried as the Central government had committed to extend benefits that would far outweigh what is possible with SCS, under which A.P would have got only 30 per cent more than its due share of the Central revenues.

“We have accepted the package after working out the quantum of financial benefits envisaged in it and on being assured that the entire expenditure entailed by the Polavaram project will be borne by the Centre”, Mr. Chowdary asserted.

The Union Minister further said there was a miscommunication that industries would come and jobs created only if the SCS was given. In fact, industries look for plug-and-play infrastructure and fiscal incentives to foray into new geographies which provide the best business environment. They had already been given various tax concessions and incentives. Besides, steps are being taken for improving infrastructure in the Visakhapatnam-Chennai and Chennai-Bangalore corridors on which the industrial development of the State is largely dependent, the Minister added.