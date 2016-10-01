Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, at the second GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council meeting held in New Delhi on Friday, opposed the view that all existing registered service providers, irrespective of the value of turnover, should continue to be administered by the central tax administration. He stated that all the existing service tax assessees had to be shared by the Centre and States on an equal footing.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that Andhra Pradesh did not endorse the view that only the Central Government officials can administer the service tax assessees and that it was a matter of doubt how the Central Excise Department officials, who have experience only in matters related to excise duty within the factory premises and do not have any exposure to sales tax matters, could administer the goods component of the Central Goods and Services Act and Integrated Goods and Services Act.

Acceptance of the minutes of the second GST Council meet would tantamount to the Central government’s going back on its word on tax administration and affecting the federal spirit. It also under utilises the expertise acquired by State government officials in indirect taxes in works contracts, restaurants, leases, entertainment, etc.