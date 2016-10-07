Minister for Labour and Employment K. Atchannaidu is leading a delegation of public sector power utilities of Andhra Pradesh to the Power Ministers’ conference to be held in Baroda on October 7 and 8. He will be representing the Government of A.P. on behalf of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The delegation will explain the strategy adopted for effective implementation of Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EE&C) activities. Union Minister of State for Power Piyush Goyal has requested Mr. Chandrababu Naidu to depute a high-level team to the conference to throw light on the implementation of the EE&C programme in the State with a special focus on LED technology.

State Energy Conservation Mission CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy said in a press release the team would explain the manner of implementation of the EE&C programme with special focus on replacement of incandescent bulbs with LED lights, the mechanism of reducing the financial burden on consumers, and public participation in energy conservation activities.

A detailed presentation on the State power sector would be made at the conference.