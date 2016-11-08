Cities » Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA, November 8, 2016
Updated: November 8, 2016 05:41 IST

State to draft a model law on energy efficiency programmes

  • Staff Reporter
Principal Secretary (Energy and Infrastructure and Investment) Ajay Jain addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Monday.
Buoyed by the phenomenal success of its Energy Efficiency Programmes (EEP), the Andhra Pradesh government is contemplating giving it legislative backing in the form of a model act which provides penalties for non-compliance with rules.

“A.P. will be the first State to draft such a piece of legislation and we are sure that it will not have any adverse impact on the renewable energy ecosystem in any manner,” said Principal Secretary (Energy, Infrastructure and Investments and CRDA) Ajay Jain.

Addressing the media persons along with State Energy Conservation Mission CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy here on Monday, Mr. Jain said the ranking of A.P. as No. 1 State in India in all the 11 parameters that constitute the Energy Efficiency Implementation Readiness Index by World Bank was an occasion to be rejoiced.

A.P. was, however, wary of the efforts required for it to stay in the leadership position.

Accordingly, the government would soon be launching the distribution of LED tubelights and completing the replacement of conventional street lights in all 110 municipalities with LED lights by the end of this year.

It has achieved significant progress in the distribution of LED lights for households and also 5-star rated energy efficient fans.

The supply of energy-efficient agricultural pumpsets has been going on well.

Mr. Jain said consumers could now take any number of LED bulbs needed for their houses at Rs.38 a piece. Only two bulbs used to be given earlier.

Solar energy park

Work on the world’s biggest 1000 Megawatt solar energy park in Kurnool district was going on at a brisk pace.

There has been substantial progress in the establishment of renewable energy equipment manufacturing space as well.

Suzlon, Gamesa and Regen Power were the major wind energy equipment makers that were in advanced stages of execution.

