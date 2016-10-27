Blames “indifferent” attitude of Sports Authority

Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association (APOA) general secretary P. K. Purushotham on Wednesday said that the newly formed State of Andhra Pradesh was unlikely to host the National Games even in 2021 owing to the ‘indifferent’ attitude of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP).

Speaking to the media persons, he said that the executive committee and annual general meetings of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will be held in November and December respectively in which a PowerPoint presentation about the conduct of the event should be made by the APOA.

“To showcase the PowerPoint presentation, SAAP should give us a permission letter. But unfortunately, SAAP is not considering our body as APOA and so far it has not replied to any of our letters with regard to the conduct of the National Games.”

He said that if A.P. missed the opportunity it would be difficult to host the Games in the near future. Neither the officials nor the Sports Minister were aware of the bad name the State Government would get among sports fraternity if it lost the opportunity to host the prestigious National Games.

“Many States are keen to stage the event. The sports infrastructure in the State will get a boost only with the conduct of the National Games as it is funded by the Central Government”.

He said the 2017 National Games would be held in Chhattisgarh and the 2019 edition in Uttrakhand.

“In fact, IOC chief R. Ramachandran threatened to ban Andhra Pradesh from participating in the National Games.”

If the indifferent attitude of SAAP continued, it would be difficult to select the State contingent for the forthcoming National Games as it should be done under the supervision of the APOA, he claimed.

Focus on Youth Games

He said efforts should be made at least to host the Youth National Games in 2017 which is staged for athletes under 18 years. “This is a selection event for the World Youth Games and the Indian contingent will be picked at this meet. This is an eight-day event and we need the minimum infrastructure to stage the event,” Mr. Purushotham added.

APOA members A. Ramana Rao, Arja Panduranga Rao, K. Padmanabham, and Badeti Venkataramaiah and others took part in the meeting.