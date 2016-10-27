Area-specific menu for Anganwadi centres on the cards

The State government is contemplating starting a helpline for women in the State. The toll-free helpline — 181 — will be launched soon. The government also plans to introduce area-specific menu for Anganwadi centres across the State.

Addressing a press conference at the Interim Government Complex (IGC) at Velagapudi in Guntur district near here on Wednesday, Women and Child Welfare Minister P.Sujatha said that the helpline was aimed at resolving the problems faced by women.

One Stop Centres

The government also has plans to start One Stop Centres in each district. These centres would address the issues such as domestic violence. Officials were asked to scout for land in all the districts.

At present, the One Stop Centres have no own buildings and were functioning from hospitals, she said.

Minimum qualification requirements

The Minister, referring to Anganwadi centres, said plans were afoot to implement uniforms for the Anganwadi centres’ children. There were also proposals to amend minimum qualification requirements for recruitment of Anganwadi teachers.

At present, any 10th standard candidate can apply for the teacher post. Either Intermediate or degree would be made minimum qualification, she said.

The government was providing food at the Anganwadi centres with a view to extending nutritious diet to the children.

Doing away with existing practice of uniform menu across the State, area-specific menus would be introduced so that the child relishes the food.

The food specified for tribal areas would be different from that served in urban or rural areas.

