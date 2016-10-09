Permissions will be given across the table, the Chief Minister tells them at CII meeting

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that efforts are under way to provide the best ecosystem for doing business in the State at a time when global investors are looking at India as a favourable investment destination, largely due to the sluggishness in the Chinese manufacturing sector. “Plans have been drawn for setting up industrial townships in 100 acres in every Assembly constituency to facilitate growth, and due priority is given to the farming sector,” he said, and hoped organisations like the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) would play a pivotal role in taking the State forward on the industrial front.

Addressing the CII’s Southern Regional Council meeting here on Saturday, Mr. Naidu said that the government was giving various incentives for start-up companies to script their success stories in A.P., and was working with universities and other R&D institutions to take innovations to the grassroots level.

The cooperation of the World Economic Forum was sought in strengthening the farmers’ producer organisations.

The government had given the green signal for the CII to establish its centres of excellence in 10,000 square yards in Amaravati.

Double-digit growth

Mr. Naidu said industries held the key to achieving the double-digit growth, and that they had a top class infrastructure coming up in the State. Andhra Pradesh already had a robust infrastructure that made round-the-clock power supply possible. Besides, deployment of latest technologies like the Internet of Things gave it the edge over other States vying for investments.

Mr. Naidu invited industrialists to invest in Amaravati, with the promise that they would get necessary permissions across the table.

Food processing and other agro-based industries were an attractive and viable business propositions, he said.

Ramesh Datla, Chairman of CII Southern Region, T.T. Ashok, Convener of CII Southern Region Task Force on Water, G.S. Siva Kumar, Chairman of CII-Andhra Pradesh, and J.S.R.K. Prasad, Vice-Chairman, and Vanitha Datla, Chairperson of CII Indian Women Network (Telangana) were among those present.