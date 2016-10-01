The Andhra Pradesh Government counsellors asked the National Green Tribunal for time to file an affidavit when counsellors of the petitioners filed evidence in the form of D Pattas and eviction notices copies to show that families were living in the Lankas of the Krishna River adjoining the proposed Capital in New Delhi on Friday.

Sanjay Parik, counsellor for petitioners Pandalaneni Srimannarayana, E A S Sarma and Satya Bolisetti, who have challenged environmental and other clearances to the river front capital Amaravati, submitted to the Tribunal evidence that people were living Pedalanka and Uddandarayunpalemlanka contrary to the claims of the Government.

The Government had in an affidavit claimed that there were no habitations on the Lanka lands (islands) which had been earmarked for resorts and casinos.

Mr. Parik who came to Vijayawada a week ago visited the islands and interacted with the residents who provided him with copies of the D Pattas and eviction notices serviced on them by government agencies.

Responding to the evidence filed by Mr. Parik, the A.P. Counsellors requested the Tribunal time to file a fresh affidavit stating the facts.

When Mr. Parik brought A.P. Government efforts to change the course of Kondaveeti Vagu (stream) to the notice of the Tribunal, he was given one week time to file a detailed affidavit about the changes being executed to the stream.