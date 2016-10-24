None should sell crackers without licences, warn officials

The stage is set to issue licences for setting up fireworks shops at the Bhavani Ghat in the city through single window system.

The district administration allotted space at the PWD Grounds for setting up stalls a couple of years ago. With the Chief Minister’s office coming up right in front of the PWD Grounds, the stalls were shifted to the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium last year.

With the officials reluctant to spare the IGMC this year, the district administration has proposed the Padmavathi Ghat. Finally, they decided on the Bhavani Ghat on the banks of River Krishna.

About 10 permanent shops are operating in Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Vijayawada and other divisions in the district. The AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services, Police, AP Transco, Revenue and Municipal authorities will issue licences after checking the safety norms.

District Fire Officer (DFO) D. Niranjan Reddy said notices had been served to the traders for renewal of licences and none should sell crackers without them. Police would issue permits through the single window system, the DFO said.

Raids

Mr. Niranjan Reddy appealed to the public and the traders to cooperate in preventing mishaps and not to store crackers in residential areas illegally.

“Transportation of fire crackers in trains and buses and other public transport is prohibited and the fire personnel will conduct surprise checks and raids to prevent fire mishaps. Instructions have been issued to conduct raids in colonies to prevent illegal storage of fire crackers.”

Public who notice illegal shops and stocks may dial Fire Control: 101 to alert the authorities, he said.

Meanwhile, citizens said the Bhavani Ghat was too far for the residents to purchase crackers.

“Officials are looking only on security aspect, but the proposed ghat is very far from the residential areas,” said a private employee B. Sree Kumar.