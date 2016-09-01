Malladi Srilakshmi has been adjudged “Teej Queen” in a programme held as part of the sravanamasam festivities at Rail Kalyana Mandapam on Wednesday. More than 30 members of South Central Railway Women Welfare Organisation, along with president Chitra Rani, attended the event.
