Siddhartha Kalapeetham will organise a play titled Sramanakam at the Siddhartha Auditorium at Mogalrajpuram here on November 1 at 6.30 p.m.

Yuva Kalavahini and Guruprasad Cultural Foundation will jointly present the drama depicting how the Buddha created a new branch Sramanakam.

The drama penned by Dr. D. Vijaybhaskar is about Lord Buddha and deals with the status of women during that period when women prevailed upon the Buddha to permit housewives to embrace Buddhism and observe austerities, a practice called Sramanakam.