NCRB reports for the year 2015 throw light on the chilling scenario

As many as 536 cyber crime cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in 2015, which were only 282 in 2014, and the rise in cyber cases registered at 90.1 per cent when compared to the previous year.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports released recently, police arrested 236 persons in 2014 and 522 suspects were apprehended in 2015.

In all, 6,955 violent crimes had been reported, including 1,099 murder cases, 1,737 attempt to murder, 1,027 sexual assault (rape), 917 kidnap, 384 robbery, 731 riots and 174 dowry deaths cases were registered in the state last year.

The rate of violent crimes was registered at 13.5 per cent in AP.

Coming to sexual offences, 8,049 cases were reported, including 4,616 assault on women, 2,200 insult to modesty of women and 206 attempt to rape cases were registered.

About 274 human trafficking cases were reported in the State, the NCRB records said.

Spate of complaints

A total of 23.99 lakh complaints were registered in Andhra Pradesh of which 8.9 lakh were oral complaints, 967 were e-complaints, 76.095 were distress calls over phone, 3,871 complaints were made to Superintendents of Police (SPs), 67 complaints were received through NHRC and SHRC, 6,618 were taken suo motu and 3,383 were court-referred complaints.

About 1,992 cases were reported on crime against children, 6,669 economic crimes, including 5,532 cheating, 815 criminal breach of trust, 235 forgery and 87 counterfeiting cases were registered.

The police registered 4,415 cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and 917 kidnapping cases and three persons died in police custody during 2015 in the State.

As regards complaints against police personnel, 175 cases have been registered of which 16 were proved to be false and 72 were arrested. Disciplinary action was initiated against 678 police personnel and 17 personnel were removed from service.