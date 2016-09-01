The Task Force police on Wednesday conducted raids on a unit manufacturing spurious spices and seized stocks worth about Rs. 2 lakh.

On a tip-off, the team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Prasad and Sub-Inspector Srinivas raided the unit located at Pamulakaluva area and arrested one V. Janardhan, who allegedly doing the illegal business.

The suspect was supplying chilli powder and other spices of poor quality to shops on different brands. The Task Force police handed over the seized products along with the arrested person to the Two Town police for investigation.