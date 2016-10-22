Plans are on to establish water sports academy

Two water sports experts - Jose Jacob and Saji Thomas - from Special Area Games of Sports Authourity of India are touring four coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh – Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari and East Godavari - to look into various water bodies for the establishment of water sports academy.

Senior Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) official Nagaraju said that the duo had visited Dowleswaram in Rajahmundry and will take look into various “cheruvus” in the Godavari districts.

“They will be assessing the width, length and depth of the water bodies for the establishment of water sports such as canoeing, kayaking, rafting and yachting”.

He said three departments – department of tourism, sports and disaster mitigation – are jointly involved in the project to promote the water bodies as tourist sports as well as centres for training experts in the disaster mitigation department.

“Hussainsagar Lake, which is a polluted lake in Hyderabad, is a hub of water sports and several national and international events are held regularly. Prakasam Barrage on river Krishna can be ideal for promotion of water sports in Andhra Pradesh in a big away. International events can be conducted here,” he felt. “Around 162 medals are at stake in water sports segment at National Games,” Mr. Nagaraj added.

As the State is blessed with 900-odd km coastal line plans are afoot to establish one of these three places – Vizag, Ongole and Nellore- as a centre for promotion of yachting.