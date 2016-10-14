Indian Bank and other public sector banks will organise a special drive in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Gudivada and Nuzvid on October 15, 21 and 28 as part of their efforts to spread financial literacy in the district.

Programme aim

Lead bank district manager G. Venkateswara Reddy stated in a press release that the programme was intended to educate the people on the basics of banking, savings schemes etc. which play a crucial role in achieving financial inclusion.

Besides, the staff of various banks will facilitate the opening of accounts, at the venues of the special drive — Vijayawada Chamber of Commerce Hall, Ambedkar Bhavan in Machilipatnam, TTD Kalyanamandapam in Nuzvid and Saptagiri Grameena Bank old regional office on the given dates.