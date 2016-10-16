The two-day 19th South India taekwondo championship for boys and girls began at Dandamudi Rajagopal Rao Indoor Stadium here on Saturday, in which over 100 marshal artists from various States are taking part. Organising Secretary D.V.V. Prasad said bouts will be conducted for three age groups — below 13 years, between 13-18 years and above 18 years. “Participants have come from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha,” he added.

The tournament was inaugurated by N. Ramesh Babu, XII additional District Sessions judge. Tamil Nadu Taekwondo Association general secretary G. Balakrishnan and Tenali Bar Association president D. Sridhar took part in the function.

The competitions will conclude on Sunday and in the valedictory function. Taekwondo Association of India president B. V. Ramanaiah and Bezwada Bar Association president Ch. Manmadha Rao will be the guest of honours.