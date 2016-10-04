Consumer electronics major Sony India is confident of growing by more than 20 per cent at the end of FY 2016-17. It allocated Rs. 150 crore for ad-spend this festival season, said Sony India Managing Director Kenichiro Hibi.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Hibi said the company expected to post a better performance on the back of an impressive growth in the Indian economy which put more money in the people's pockets thanks to the hike recommended by 7th Pay Commission.

“We are doing very well across our product segment, particularly televisions, high definition cameras, and image sensors which had been our strength,” Mr. Hibi observed. Asked whether Sony had any plans to set up a manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Hibi said: “We are closely communicating with the headquarters to discuss the potential and an appropriate timing for investing.” Mr. Hibi said quality and aggressive marketing of its products consolidated the company's position. “It is true that we are facing stiff competition from Samsung and other players, but our market share is by and large intact as our products give the value for money,” he asserted.

Mr. Hibi further said the Vijayawada branch of Sony India has been doing so excellent that it is almost catching up with our metro branches. It contributes 5 per cent to Sony India’s revenues. However, he did not divulge financial details of the company's standing in the domestic and global electronics businesses in its 70th anniversary year.