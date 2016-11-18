Before demonetisation, gold, costumes, cigarettes were fetching them big bucks

A spin off of the ban on big notes is drastic fall in smuggling of gold, costumes, cigarettes, medical equipment and herbal products. As the well-entrenched network of smugglers and agents make cash-on-hand business every day involving high denomination notes, the sudden demonetisation appears to have hit them hard.

With sudden drop in smuggling activities, officials of the Customs and Central Excise, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Coast Guard, Immigration, Airport, Railways and the local police are a relaxed lot. According to intelligence officials, international smugglers from Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia and China developed a network with the mediators in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and other States.

Women as couriers

“Smugglers are active in the country and engaged couriers and agents at different points, including airports, railway stations and hotels. They choose women to smuggle gold in different modules like granules, jewellery and biscuits. We have busted about 10 gold smuggling cases and a couple of foreign cigarette rackets in the last few months,” said a Customs official.

‘Corruption will

come down’

Speaking to The Hindu, Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), R.P. Thakur said the Centre had put brakes on illegal activities such as fake currency, gold smuggling, funding for terror and Naxalite groups, trafficking, black money and call money rackets.

“Demonetisation has checked many illegal activities in Andhra Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision will bring down corruption, which is haunting society,” the ACB State chief opined.

Police said gold smuggling and exchange of fake currency was normally rampant during auspicious days, but following the withdrawal of the Rs. 500 and Rs.1,000 notes, the activity had come down.

“During marriage muhurtams and Kartika Masam, smugglers become active . The Government Railway Police usually seize huge quantity of gold [in biscuits and jewellery modules] and unaccounted cash being transported through trains in Guntur, Vijayawada and other districts.

“But now these operations have came to a halt,” a Special Branch officer said.