The State government could complete only 50 per cent of the Smart Pulse Survey though the two phases of it are scheduled to be completed by August 14. So far, 2,41,41,471 people have been surveyed.

The government has planned that the enumerators would visit each and every house in the State in two phases — July 8 to 31 and August 6 to 14 to compile the details of 4.90 crore people.

Sixty five per cent of the survey has been completed in East and West Godavari districts, Anantapur, Chittoor and Prakasam districts. While 21 lakh people were enumerated in East Godavari district, only nine lakhs were covered in Guntur district. The enumerators are able to cover only eight houses in a day though he or she is supposed to knock at 15 houses.

These issues came up for discussion at a teleconference Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had conducted with officials from his residence at Undavalli in Guntur district on Tuesday.

Mr. Naidu said the survey should be useful to the government and the people. And for it, accuracy was a must. The enumerators must obtain the details in a pleasant manner. The survey was going satisfactorily though the State had witnessed river Krishna pushkarams, and experiencing dry spell in some parts and drought in Rayalaseema, he said. “The survey has to be completed in the next 25 days. I want you to make the survey successful like the pushkarams.”

Mr. Naidu launched the State government’s prestigious ‘Smart Pulse’ socio-economic survey on July 8.

As many as 30,000 enumerators will conduct the survey across the State. Unlike the conventional method of filling up data sheets, the enumerators will use tablets provided by the government. Data collected from each household would be uploaded online in real-time.

The government intends to collect details including the caste, religion, region and the socio-economic status of 1.48 crore households in the State. The government would issue a zipper code to each house enumerated. The information will be updated from time to time even after the actual survey is completed.

The database thereof will be created through geo-tagging and updated. The citizens can provide their details through online as well.

Through this survey, the government plans to integrate the data available with all government departments and agencies. It would help the government in effective implementation of welfare schemes and reach out the real beneficiaries.