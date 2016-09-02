Swimmers searching for the missing boy in a pond at Old Rajajeswaripet in Vijayawada on Thursday. —Photo: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

A six-year-old boy is feared drowned in a sewage pond near his home in Old Rajarajeswari Pet in the city on Thursday.

The boy, K. Srikanth, was missing since Tuesday. His mother, Lakshmi, a fruit vendor, then started searching for him and made inquiries with her relatives but in vain. On Thursday morning, some residents told her that Srikanth was seen near the pond with his friends on Tuesday.

Lakshmi alerted the II-Town police with whom she lodged a missing person’s complaint on Wednesday.

Police who took up investigation reportedly surmised that the boy accidentally fell into the pond while playing with his friends. They have launched a search with the help of local youth, Fire wing personnel and sanitation staff . “We have searched during the day and could not trace the body. The search will be resumed on Friday in the pond and nearby areas,” said a police official. Srikanth’s friends reportedly did not reveal anything about him drowning in the pond to their parents for fear of being thrashed.