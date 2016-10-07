For Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association (APBA), which is striving to get back on its feet after the bifurcation, the triumph at the South Zone championship at Ottapalam (Kerala) recently, came as a shot in the arm for the players, coaches and administrators.

This is a major achievement by the State shuttlers as Andhra Pradesh, after a gap of eight years, won both senior and junior titles beating Kerala in the senior section and Telangana outfit trained at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in the junior segment.

The credit should go to city-based former India No. 3 shuttler J.B.S. Vidhadhar who marshalled the teams as coach.

“In fact this is the first official assignment for me as a coach and I am happy I was able to inspire youngsters to excel on the court to script two history victories,” said the coach.

He said defeating Kerala at its own backyard and Gopichand Academy shuttlers were no mean achievement. “Players like Kanishq, Tanishq, Akshitha and Jaswanth really played well”.

He said he felt overwhelmed when he took the trophies and gave it to Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association CEO K.Ch. Punnaiah Chowdary.

Mr. Vidhadhar said that the triumph will give the all-important impetus to the game which is aiming to regain its lost glory.

“Once Vijayawada was the badminton hub with many international players emerging from the stable of SAI senior coach Bhaskar Babu. Later the focus shifted to Hyderabad in the early 2000 when Gopichand began his academy at Hyderabad”.

Andhra Pradesh will be taking part in the Junior Nationals at Udipi and Senior Nationals at Patna and Vidhadhar is eager to repeat the Ottapalam feat provided if he is appointed as team’s coach. “I will love to repeat the feat,” he said.

Vidhadhar recently started his own academy at Vijayawada turning a rice mill into a swanky court.

“I am keen to coach the younger players. Because I have found many of our young players have not learnt their basics right. It is difficult to make adjustments in technique when they get older.”

In fact this is the first official assignment for me as a coach and I am happy I was able to inspire youngsters to excel on the court to script two history victories.

J.B.S. Vidhadhar

Coach