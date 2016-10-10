Children enjoying the mini-boat ride at the Amaravati Shopping Festival - 2016 at the PWD Grounds in Vijayawada on Sunday.—Photo: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

Food stalls, joy rides and entertainment corner attention; many stalls still unoccupied at venues

Three days after the launch of the Amaravati Shopping Festival-2016, being organised by the government to highlight tourism and shopping in Amaravati, many establishments are still far from serving the actual purpose with poor turnout of visitors.

The three venues – PWD Grounds, Punnami Ghat and Padmawati Ghat – are yet to be occupied fully by the traders.

Due to lack of exciting discounts and offers, the number of visitors was also poor on the first two days. Sunday being holiday the crowd at PWD Grounds increased, but a majority of them thronged food stalls and joy rides.

Visitors are of the opinion that the festival seems nothing more than the annual trade exhibition which was being held in the same grounds for decades.

“We have come with expectations of availing household items at great discounts. However, only different models of clothes and textiles are available. But it’s good to have so many food stalls and joy rides where we enjoyed with family,” said K. Subba Rao, a visitor at the play area.

Half of the total 184 shops allotted at the PWD Grounds are lying vacant with the other half being occupied by food, textile and automobile traders.

While food stalls and joy rides are pulling crowds, cultural performances by leading Tollywood singers, music directors, actors and others became the centre of attraction of the festival.

On other hand, visitors are facing troubles due to movement of cars in the PWD Grounds. In fact, the open space meant for the visitors to walk was being used for parking of cars of government officials.

“This is like shopping in Besant Road and not like a special shopping festival ground. Officials need to restrict entry of vehicles particularly cars into the ground,” a visitor said.