The State government has relieved Nanduri Sambasiva Rao from the additional responsibility he was holding as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director (VC and MD) of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

Additional Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) M. Malakondaiah, was appointed as APSRTC new Vice-Chairman and Managing. Director General (Law and Order) R.P. Thakur replaced Mr. Malakondaiah.

Mr. Rao was elevated as in-charge Director General of Police (DGP) for AP.

The State government also shuffled some other IAS and IPS officers on Sunday.

Higher Education an Technical Education Commissioner B. Udayalakshmi is transferred and posted as Intermediate Education Commissioner, and the Board of Intermediate Education Secretary.

G.S. Panda Das, who is waiting for posting on his inter-cadre deputation, is posted as Higher Education Special Commissioner, and Technical Education Special Commissioner.

M.V. Seshagiri Babu, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Director, Disaster Management and Ex-Officio Joint Secretary to Government, Revenue (DM) Department.

The services of J. Nivas, who is waiting for posting, are placed at the disposal of the Industries and Commerce Department to post him as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, A.P. Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), in the existing vacancy.

Rampachodavaram ITDA PO K.V.N. Chakradhara Babu is transferred and posted as Srikakulam Joint Collector and Additional District Magistrate. Tirupati Sub-Collector Himanshu Shukla is transferred and posted as Tourism Director.

He is also placed in full additional charge to the post of Director, Archaeology and Museums, until further orders.

Madanapalli Sub-Collector Kritika Batra is transferred and posted as Guntur Joint Collector and Additional District Magistrate. Rampachodavaram Sub-Collector Pattanshetti Ravi Subash is transferred and posted as Paderu ITDA as Project Officer in the existing vacancy.

Vijayawada Sub-Collector Srijana. G is transferred and posted as Visakhapatnam Joint Collector and Additional District Magistrate.

Nuzvid Sub-Collector Lakshmisha. G is transferred and posted as Parvatipuram ITDA Project Officer in the existing vacancy.

Narsapur Sub-Collector Dinesh Kumar is transferred and posted as Rampachodavaram ITDA Project Officer.

In the reshuffle of IPS officers, ACB Director-General M. Malakondaiah is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of TR&B Department for posting as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of APSRTC. Director General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao is relieved of the full additional charge of VC and MD of RTC. DGP (Law & Order) R.P. Thakur is transferred and posted as Director General of the ACB.

