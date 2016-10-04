The government has sanctioned seven children homes in different districts for providing rehabilitation and care to the needy children.

With this, the number of children homes will go up to 13 in Andhra Pradesh.

The intake capacity of each home is 50 and Rs. 30.50 lakh would be sanctioned to each home per annum, including staff salaries, food and other expenses for the inmates.

13 employees for

each home

Under Section 50 (1) of Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act 2015, the government gave administration sanction to the Juvenile Welfare, Correctional Services and Welfare of Street Children (JW, CS&WSC) to start the homes. At present, there are six children homes, including two for girls, in Andhra Pradesh. Based on the proposal, the Government of India has agreed to the State Government’s recommendations for starting additional homes in Srikakulam, Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore (girls), Prakasam, East Godavari (girls), and Vizianagaram.

One superintendent, counsellor, child welfare officer, paramedical staff, store keeper, cook, helper, house keeper, educator, qualified doctor, art-cum-craft music teacher and a PT instructor-cum-yoga teacher and other staff will be allotted to each home.

Speaking to The Hindu, Joint Director (JD) Juvenile Welfare Department B.D.V. Prasad Murthy said the children homes will function under the control of the Superintendent of District Probation Officer within the budget allocation made for 2016-17.

Permanent buildings

“As per the order, a one-time non-recurring grant of Rs. 99.35 lakh will be provided to each newly established home for constructing building, furniture and other expenses. The funds will be released on 60:40 basis by Government of India and the State Government respectively,” said the JD.

Permanent buildings will be constructed if the Juvenile Welfare Department owned sites or buildings, and in the remaining districts the homes will be started in rented buildings.

“It is essential to have sufficient number of homes to provide rehabilitation and care to the children who were rescued from railway stations, bus stations, domestic violence, sexual abuse and other cases across the State.

The JW, CS&WSC is holding discussions on starting the child homes and the new homes will be inaugurated by December,” said Mr. Prasad Murthy.