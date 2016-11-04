Principal Secretary (Tourism) N. Srikanth on Thursday tried to allay fears of people who are enraged at the government’s plan to host Beach Love Festival in Visakhapatnam in February 2017.

Referring to reports appearing in a section of the media, Mr. Srikanth said the Telugu culture and its essence would be protected at every step. “For us, the culture of the State is paramount and there would be no compromise on that score,” he said. He said the Deputy Collector (Visakhapatnam) would personally accord final approval at every point to the authorities who are charged with the responsibility of holding the event in terms of content and ideas. All activities proposed by the organisers would be cleared by that District Collector in consultation with the stakeholders and as per the norms and procedures laid down. The proposed Beach Love Festival plan has triggered a major outcry with women activists and the Opposition parties launching a scathing attack on the State government accusing it of resorting to ‘derogatory’ means to promote tourism in the State.

Indirect employment

Mr. Srikanth said tourism was growing at a steady pace and it would provide direct and indirect employment to the locals.