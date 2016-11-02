The five-day senior all-India ranking tennis tournament, featuring over 200 players from all over the country, will commence at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium tennis complex on Wednesday, according to tournament director K. Pattabhi Ramaiah.

Addressing a press conference, he said the tournament will be played at three venues —IGMC Stadium, Chaya Tennis Academy, and Vijaya Madhavi Tennis Academy.

“This tournament is held after a gap of five years in Vijayawada. Matches will be held in four age categories- above 45, above 55, above 65 and 75 plus.”

“We are offering a prize money of Rs. 2.5 lakh,” said Dr. S. Rama Krishna, organising secretary of the event.