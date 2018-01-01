Segregate waste and help VMC save money: Mayor

more-in

Calling upon the homemakers in the city to ensure that waste is segregated into wet and dry at the household-level hereafter, Mayor Koneru Sridhar on Saturday said it would reduce the expenditure of the debt-ridden civic body.

Addressing the annual press conference here, Mr. Sridhar said the civic body earned over ₹92 crore in the form of property tax from households and spent ₹110 crore every year to transport 550 tonnes of garbage on a daily basis.

“I appeal to all the women and others to practise waste segregation at households. Every individual feels tax as a burden. Of the 1.92 lakh taxpayers, 1.02 lakh pay tax below ₹500. Only 2,619 pay more than ₹20,000. As a responsibility towards the city, every citizen must cooperate with the civic body and keep the streets clean,” Mr. Sridhar said.

“Segregation of garbage will help the civic body reduce spending on transport,” he said.

About the financial status of the VMC, Mr. Sridhar said it had ₹450 crore debt which had been brought down to ₹308 crore as several programmes to address the financial crisis were initiated.

Property tax revenue increased from ₹70 crore to ₹92 crore though there was no revision in the past three and half years, he said.

Presenting the status of the ongoing development work, the Mayor said the stormwater drain project taken up by the L&T picked up pace and the company was asked by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to cover at least one kilometre of drain construction per day.

He said 80% of the Budameru outfall drain work was taken up at a cost of ₹47.52 lakh.

On the whole, development works like roads, commercial complexes, underground drainage system and others worth ₹170 crore were taken up in the past year.

“The civic body is planning to increase renewable energy usage in the coming year with a target of saving at least ₹1 lakh per day on electricity charges,” he said.

Clearing the air over the implementation of GO 279, Mr. Sridhar said no contract sanitation workers would be removed from services and those who wished to retire voluntarily could refer their family members to their posts.

Many parks were developed and modern toilets being built in the municipal schools.

The civic body is also setting up several compost plants where wet garbage could be treated locally. The civic officials expect segregation of garbage and sending wet waste to compost plants could reduce at least half the burden of transportation and expenditure.