Congress MP, K V P Ramachandra Rao’s attempt to persuade the Union government to give Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh, by moving a Private Member Bill in Rajya Sabha has come to nought.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, P. J. Kurien on Friday made it clear that the Bill cannot be discussed in Upper House as it was treated as Finance Bill following legal advice.

He made a statement to that effect amidst pandemonium that prevailed over the demonetisation of old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.

There was long debate over the issue in the previous session with Opposition parties closing their ranks to take on the government.