CPI city secretary Donepudi Sankar on Tuesday said a blood donation camp would be held on September 1 at Tammina Potha Raju Hall, Dasari Bhavan at Hanumanpet demanding special category status to the State. He said hundreds of party workers would donate their blood seeking the elusive status. He said the party would offer its support the trade unions which were going on a warpath on September 2.

