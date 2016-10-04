Scribes honoured with awards

The Andhra Pradesh Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA), Department of School Education, honoured four journalists from different media outlets with the ‘Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Award 2015 for Best Educational News Feature’ in the city on Monday.

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivas gave away the awards and felicitated the awardees V. Yagnanarayana of Eenadu , J. Umamaheswara Rao, Deccan Chronicle , B. Satish, 10TV, and P. Venkateswarlu, Andhra Jyoth i, who received Consolation Award.

The four were also given a cash award of Rs. 25,000 each by the SSA.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivas said the role of media in highlighting the pros and cons of the government schemes was very important.

“In our department we have a person who gathers all the stories and reports on academia in the State and we continuously try to rectify the issues based on them,” Mr. Srinivas said.

Amalapuram MP P. Ravindra Babu said education had become a commodity in the country and called upon the government and the media to strive to make education accessible to all.

Senior journalist Turlapati Kutumba Rao, SSA Project Director G. Srinivas, Addl. State Project Director M.S. Bhagavan and others were present.