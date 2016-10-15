Raghuveera Reddy objects to Naidu’s remarks on voters and money

The Congress party has demanded that the Telugu Desam Party put pressure on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to scrap the higher denominations of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 to check the growth of black money.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Raghuveera Reddy told the media on Friday that the mere writing of a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the scrapping of currency notes of higher denomination was not sufficient.

The TDP, an ally of the BJP, should use its good offices to get the two denominations scrapped, he said. It was not a big issue for the TDP, the Congress leader said. The TDP, which could prevail on the national party to ignore a Parliamentary Act and depute the State Government to construct the Polavaram project, could easily do it, Mr. Raghuveera Reddy said sarcastically.

‘Wrong argument’

The Congress leader took objection to Mr. Naidu suggesting in the letter that the scrapping of the denominations would also check distribution of money to voters.

“It is wrong for the Chief Minister to talk like the voters are the ones that are demanding money. It is the candidates who are giving money to them. The voters should not be made scapegoats for what the candidates are doing,” the Congress leader said.

Mr. Reddy expressed shock at the Chief Minister saying that given a choice he would prefer to be born in a developed country like the United States of America. Such a remark from a person of a Chief Minister’s stature was unpatriotic and an insult to all citizens of the country.