A roundtable on the startup area in the Capital region has resolved to mount pressure on the State government to scrap the startup area project. The conference also demanded that the government do away with the Swiss Challenge method.

The Capital Region Development Forum organised the roundtable here on Saturday. Representatives of political parties, student and civil society organisations, who took part in the conference, lamented the decision of allotting land to educational institutions in the capital region at throwaway prices.

They also wanted the government withdraw land allotments made to private educational institutions and to establish government educational institutions instead.

Objectionable procedure

CPI(M) capital region convener Ch. Babu Rao said the State government should withdraw the objectionable method of choosing the master developer of the capital city. The Vijay Kelkar Committee and the High Court had also found fault with the Swiss Challenge method, he pointed out.

Former MLC K.S. Laxman Rao said the State government was acting against the interests of the farmers. The government decisions were in favour of the corporate sector.

Expressing concern over increasing involvement of foreign companies in capital building, Mr. Rao said the Chief Minister should have depended more on private and government companies within the country. The government had mortgaged the interests of the public to foreign companies in the name of Swiss Challenge, he alleged.

The promise of free education given by the government to students of capital region remained a shallow one, he said and added that instead of encouraging State-run organisations, the government was giving land to private institutions.

CPI State secretariat member Obulesu said the government had pooled up highly fertile and valuable lands in a huge extent. Nowhere in Asia had such vast land extent been pooled from the public, he said.

The roundtable was attended by the CPI(M), CPI, Congress, CPI (ML) New Democracy, Lok Satta, SFI, PDSU, DYFI, and the Taxpayers Association of Vijayawada.