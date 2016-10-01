Eighteen special trains will be operated between Kakinada and Tirupati and the services will stop at Kakinada Town, Samalkot, Rajamahendravaram, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore,, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta. Four trains will be operated between Tirupati-H.S. Nanded-Tirupati and the trains will halt at Renigunta, Srikalahasti, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Tenali, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Kazipet, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Basar and Dharmabad and Mudkhed stations, said the railway officials in a press release.

The trains will be operated from October 3 to 31.

The South Central Railway (SCR) will run 22 special trains for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Brahmotsavams and Dasara Festival.

