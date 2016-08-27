: The South Central Railway will operate 14 air-conditioned super fast special trains between Howrah and Tirupati to clear the passenger rush during the Diwali festival.

Train No. 02855, Howrah-Tirupati AC super fast special train will depart Howrah at 12.40 p.m. on October 4, 11, 18 and 25 October and on November 1, 8, and 15. The train will arrive at 7.50 a.m. the next day at Vijayawada and halt for 10 minutes and reach Tirupati at 2.30 p.m.

In the return direction, train No. 02858 Tirupati-Howrah AC special train will depart Tirupati at 3.55 p.m. on October 5, 12, 19 and 26 and on November 2, 9 and 16, arrive in Vijayawada at 10 p.m.

The super fast train will halt for 10 minutes and reach Howrah at 6.30 p.m. the next day.

The special trains will have 16 coaches, including 14 AC III Tier, and power car coaches, and will run as special fare trains.