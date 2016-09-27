Facilitating customers to deposit and withdraw money and other services round-the-clock with new banking service, State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday launched e-Corner at Srinagar branch in the city.

AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Commissioner Cherukuri Sridhar, who inaugurated the new facility, lauded the initiatives of the bank.

The new facility will enable the bank customers to get their passbooks updated at their convenience.

Customers can use ATM, recycler, Passbook printer (Swayam) and electronic cheque drop machines at the e-corner.