Rajahmundry-born Goli Sandhya added another feather to her cap by winning yet another international medal — a bronze — in the Asian Amateur chess championship (under-2100 rating) held at Isfahan in Iran by hauling 6.5 points of nine rounds.

The podium finish on Friday helped this Master of Computer Applications graduate to garner 26 points to enhance her ranking to 1,756.

Sandhya, who made Vijayawada her second home, learnt the rudiments of the game at Rajahmundry.

She will be preparing for the World Amateur Chess championship for under-2300 rated players in Italy next year.

She has won many international medals in the amateur segments playing at various parts of the world. She won a silver medal in the Greece edition which incidentally gave her the Woman Chess Master (WCM) title.

Sandhya also won a bronze and gold in the Sri Lanka Open chess championships in the 2010 and 2013 editions respectively. In 2014, she paired with Haryana’s Yogesh Gautham to win a gold medal in the doubles mixing event at Las Vages in the U.S.

“Trained online by senior chess coach Rama Raju from Hyderabad, Sandhya is gradually enhancing her performance and she has the wherewithal to achieve the norms of International Women Master,” felt Andhra Pradesh Chess Association secretary Devaram Srihari. Association President Y.D. Rama Rao and other members congratulated her.

