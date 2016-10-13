Offers integrated system project to A.P. Government

Alexey Alekseev, Deputy Director of Radar MMS, a joint-stock Russian company based in St. Petersburg, offered to implement an Integrated Intelligent System Project for the development of Andhra Pradesh at an industry interaction organised by the A.P. Economic Development Board (AP-EDB) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Wednesday. Radar MMS is a global leader in developing special and civil purpose radio electronic systems and suites, precision instruments and special software, for which it had received several awards, including two commendations from the President of the Russian Federation. Giving a presentation, Mr. Alekseev said the project was one of the possible areas of collaboration discussed earlier with the A.P. Government and he looked forward to a positive movement on that front.

Diverse applications

The products of the Radar MMS have diverse applications in sea-based and coastal facilities, intelligent buildings and transport systems, perimeter security and a host of other civilian as well as defence utilities.

The Ekranoplanes, which were extensively used for high-speed military transportation during the Soviet era, could become part of the civil aviation sector of A.P. if the partnership materialised. These vehicles are a class between hovercraft and aircraft and fly at low levels over the surface of the water.

Hydrofoils, a special class of boats fitted underneath with foils that lift the hulls clear of water, and maritime robotics are the other offerings.

It has applications for coastal monitoring that could be done from the three functional ports in Andhra Pradesh — Visakhapatnam, Krishnapatnam and Kakinada. “Radar MMS products,” Mr. Alekseev said, “have won global acclaim and we are keen on joining hands with the Government of A.P. to enable it to adopt the latest technologies in radio electronics that helps it in becoming a pioneer in real-time governance among other areas”.